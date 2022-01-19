READING, Pa. | A Berks County man is facing charges after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.
Berks County detectives arrested 47-year-old Moises Rivera Jr. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence in Reading, according to a release from the Berks County District Attorney's office.
Police said in November 2021, detectives received two Childline Referrals from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which identified a 14-year-old female victim of sexual abuse.
The victim was interviewed at the Children's Alliance Center on Dec. 6 and gave details about an incident of sexual assault which allegedly occurred on her 12th birthday in Oct 2019. Police said the victim then positively identified Rivera as the person who sexually assaulted her.
Rivera is being held at the Berks County Jail on $75,000 bail. He's been charged with two counts of indecent assault and corruption of a minor.