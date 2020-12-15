EXETER TWP., Pa. - A 35-year-old man was found dead in an Exeter Township home Monday night, authorities said.
A 911 call around 10:45 p.m. sent township police and EMS to the home on Hillside Road, according to a news release from the Berks County district attorney's office.
A man had called 911, then handed the phone to a woman who told dispatchers there had been an accident, a man had a cut to his chest and he wasn't breathing, detectives said.
Responding officers found the 35-year-old man lying on the floor of an upstairs bathroom. He was unresponsive, and had a penetrating wound to the left side of his chest, authorities said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Berks County detectives and Exeter Township police are investigating his death as a homicide, but they did not release further details about what happened.
Crime scene tape surrounded the home in the neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The county district attorney's office said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. An autopsy is set for Tuesday evening.
It's the second homicide investigation in as many days for the Berks County detectives.
Authorities announced Monday morning that a 39-year-old man had died Sunday night after being found with a penetrating chest wound in a South Heidelberg Township home. His death is also being investigated as a homicide, though further details have not been released.