SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A homicide investigation is underway in South Heidelberg Township.

South Heidelberg police and EMS were dispatched around 9 p.m. Sunday to a home on Maywood Avenue near Sinking Spring after a woman at the home called 911, according to a news release from county detectives.

The woman was emotional and most of what she said was unintelligible, officials said.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man with a penetrating wound to his chest, detectives said.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, but he died around 10:15 p.m., officials said. The man's name has not been released.

County detectives and South Heidelberg Township police are investigating.

"At this time, we are in the very early stages of this joint investigation and as more information is developed and the investigation progresses, we will provide additional updates," said the news release Monday morning.

They did not release further details about what happened, but the Berks County district attorney's office said there is no danger to the public, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives are calling it a homicide investigation.

