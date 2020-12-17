READING, Pa. - If you love winter, Thursday morning was a sight your eyes have longed for.

The first notable snowstorm to hit Berks County in years came a week before Christmas.

From Reading, to Wernersville to Bethel Township, winter made a triumphant return.

"It's nice to wake up to see some snow. It's clean. It's pure. I love the snow. I love the wintertime. More than the summer," said Sherry Bender.

The roads in Reading looked pretty clear by about noon Thursday, but people are reminded to make sure all the snow is cleared from their vehicle before heading out.

