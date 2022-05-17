READING, Pa. - Berks County election workers are running into "widespread" problems with the county's new electronic poll books.
Several voters told 69 News they had issues voting Tuesday morning at polling locations in Upper Bern Township, Tilden Township and Reading.
State Rep. Manny Guzman, who represents the 127th district which includes parts of Reading, said he experienced problems voting in the primary election as well.
“When I went to cast my ballot today, what should have been a quick, simple process turned into a multi-hour ordeal,” he said in a statement Tuesday morning. “A simple mistake took more than an hour and the personal intervention of the county election director to fix."
The county received several reports of the electronic poll books not working, said Stephanie Weaver, public relations for Berks County.
The county issued a statement at 9:30 a.m. saying workers are distributing backup paper poll books to all polls in the county.
Weaver said the county doesn't think the problem is happening at all polling locations, but that it is "widespread."
Guzman said poll workers were not properly trained on the new machines, and urged voters to be patient and prepare for delays.
The electronic poll books were used at several locations in the fall election, but Tuesday's primary is the first election with all precincts using the new machines.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.