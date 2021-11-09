READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania school districts are now months away from having authorization to decide whether or not to mask up.
This comes as Gov. Tom Wolf indicates he'll be placing the decision into the hands of local officials on Jan. 17, once the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools expires.
The governor's announcement on Monday comes as children ages 5-11 begin rolling up their sleeves to get doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"I think there's a whole group of parents that are really, really excited," Dr. Karen Wang, director of pediatric services at the Berks Community Health Center. "They've been anxiously awaiting the vaccine's approval for kids ages 5-11."
She said the center started giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group on Saturday.
"Other parents are more cautious," she said. "They're worried. You know, we're talking to them every day about the reasons we think it's important to get vaccinated and why it will help make things better for all of us."
"I think we're seeing, we're still seeing some steady pediatric cases in the area," said Wang. "We're hopeful with the numbers falling in the delta wave overall that we'll see continued decreases over the next couple of months."
"And we're hopeful about the vaccine for elementary-aged children also decreasing cases in the coming months," she added.
Currently, the state's acting health secretary's order requires K-12 schools, early learning programs and child care centers to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.
The governor mentioned how we're in a different place than we were in September, saying it's time to transition back to a more normal setting.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Republican Caucus issued a statement, saying in part:
"Back in May, Gov. Wolf told us when Pennsylvania reached a 70% vaccination rate, statewide mask mandates would be over. He failed to live up to his promise in September with his administration's school mask mandate. Waiting to lift that edict until January — what seems like an arbitrary time in the future — further delays fulfilling that promise."
The governor's office says the full mask order will remain in effect for early learning programs and childcare providers until further notice.