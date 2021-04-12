WEST READING, Pa. — On Tuesday, all adult residents of Pennsylvania will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the Wolf Administration announced Monday.
"We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases, said the hospital has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the last three weeks.
"What we're seeing currently is a slightly younger trend in the patients' ages that are being admitted," she said.
Powell said about 50% of patients being hospitalized with the virus are under 65, and even a few have been children. She said Tower Health centers have been distributing vaccines as quickly as they're getting them.
"Up until now, we're getting kind of a stable vaccine shipment from the state, so we've been asking for more doses than we actually receive," Powell said, "but we're filling up our vaccine appointments and getting those vaccines into people's arms."
Pennsylvania Department of Health data indicates 39% of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Berks County officials said they're continuing to finalize plans for the Berks Cares Vaccine Center at the North Reading Plaza shopping center on the Allentown Pike in Muhlenberg Township. Officials revealed Monday that the space has been approved for occupancy.
The county said it's working with its partners to ensure it has adequate vaccine supply and workforce in place before deciding when to open.