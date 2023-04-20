A Berks County doctor who helped construct a 102-mile stretch of hiking trail in Pennsylvania is being inducted into the 2023 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame.

Dr. Harry Rentschler, a physician who practiced in Reading, founded the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club in 1916 with some friends. Under his leadership, BMECC stepped up to create more than 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail, from the Susquehanna to the Lehigh River.

Rentschler led the work trips during the five years that it took to build the trail, using his 1917 physician's memorandum to record notes about the trips.

Rentschler's property in Bernville became the headquarters for BMECC's construction of its portion of the Appalachian Trail and later maintenance projects. Two shelters — Eagles Nest and Rausch Gap — were constructed there and then transported to the trail.

Rentschler willed his property to BMECC. Today, the Rentschler Arboretum is the headquarters of that club, which is the oldest in Pennsylvania maintaining the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian Trail Museum, which selects and oversees the hall of fame inductees, serves the Appalachian Trail community by telling the stories of the founding, construction, preservation, maintenance, protection, and enjoyment of the trail since its creation.

The newest inductees in the hall of fame class will be honored at an event on Sept. 10.