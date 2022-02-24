READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania has reached a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 95% of adults in the state have received at least one vaccination.
"We have done a lot of vaccination," said Dr. Mary Kelleher of the Berks Community Health Center. "We have done over 20,000 vaccines from Berks Community Health Center."
Kelleher said they have been pushing the importance of the booster by doing events like walk-up clinics.
This comes as she said they continue to see a decrease in cases and in the demand for testing.
"So, all of this is now really allowing us all to take a breath of air and feel, you know, good that there's a positive trend for a long time that we've been waiting for," Kelleher said.
Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center is reporting six COVID-19 patients.
At Reading Hospital, Dr. Debra Powell said hospitalizations are declining with 20 people currently admitted there. Two of them, she said, are in the intensive care unit.
"So, about this time last month, about two weeks after New Year's, we had about 150 in the hospital," Powell said.
She said they are seeing that omicron is milder, similar to a cold-like illness.
"But there's still a small percentage of the population that can get severe disease and wind up in the hospital," Powell said.
Powell says she thinks COVID-19 will die out, but she does not know how long that will take.
"We want to get back to a normal life, and I think we're getting there," she said.
Reading Hospital says most of the people who are hospitalized there with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Powell said there is a new omicron subvariant coming out of Denmark. She is hoping it will be milder than omicron, but said we'll have to wait and watch.