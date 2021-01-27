READING, Pa. – Berks County physicians on Wednesday tried to clear the air around getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Questions about the vaccine are on everyone's mind, and local health officials say they're well aware of the mounting frustration.
Part of the problem, health experts say, is that the demand outweighs the number of available vaccines.
For example, within an hour after the state Department of Health expanded eligibility requirements for the vaccine, the Berks Community Health Center received about 600 voice messages.
Those messages keep coming in.
"We hear you," said Dr. Mary Kelleher, chief medical officer at Berks Community Health Center. "We're trying to make personal responses back to people letting them know the process, trying to streamline the process."
However, during Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 update, Kelleher and two other health experts from area organizations acknowledged the public's frustrations when it comes to signing up for and getting the vaccine.
"It's incredibly frustrating for us as healthcare providers, too, because we want nothing more than to vaccinate our community and to have them have access to the vaccine," Kelleher said.
Right now, individuals in long-term care facilities, as well as healthcare providers, those over the age of 65, and people between the ages of 16 to 65 with certain conditions are eligible to get the vaccine.
As of this week, Berks Community Health Center had administered about 1,000 vaccines, while Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center had provided about 3,000; and Reading Hospital had injected about 12,000.
Still, providers say one of the biggest issues is that there's not enough to go around.
"Typically, at Reading, we are vaccinating about 600 people a day. But we have not vaccinated in the last few days because, honestly, we have no supply," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious disease.
"Our goal is to get the vaccines out of the fridge, into patients as soon as possible," added Dr. Jeffrey Held, vice president for medical affairs at Penn State Health St. Joseph. "But we don't want to schedule and then cancel people, because that's probably a worse experience — getting your hopes up that you're getting the vaccine, for us to say we don't have enough."
All three providers are asking people who are eligible for the vaccine to register online since the phone systems can't handle the call volume.
"I do understand that those over 75 may not be computer savvy, they may not have all these bells and whistles to schedule that vaccine, but that's the easiest way currently to be scheduled," Powell said.
Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine but doesn't have access to a computer should consider asking a friend or relative to help register online, as providers say this is the preferred method.