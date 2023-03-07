TEMPLE, Pa. – The next Cadbury Bunny could be a dog from Berks County.
"Hunter" from Temple made the final 10 for the contest to pick the next Cadbury Bunny.
Cadbury says Hunter's family adopted him on Easter in 2021. The listing calls Hunter the family's best Easter gift.
You can vote for Hunter and check out the other finalists online.
The rescue pet that wins will have the opportunity to be featured in a television commercial, and its owner will receive a $5,000 check, along with another $5,000 check paid to the rescue pet shelter of their choice.
The polls close next Tuesday.