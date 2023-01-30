BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Eagles season ticket holder Timothy Ring of Berks County said the crowd broke his own personal noise meter as the Eagles won the NFC Championship.

"It was electric,” said Ring. “It was about as loud as you can get. It was the loudest I've ever heard any football game at the Linc."

As for the next game, it's a hard ticket to get a hold of, not to mention the post season finale.

"This morning I checked my Eagles app and they told me I did not receive Super Bowl options for tickets,” said Ring.

So he's making plans in the next two weeks to keep it familiar for the Birds and Chiefs matchup.

"I want to be around close friends and family, which is exactly what it was like at the Linc,” Ring said.

Over at Mays Sandwich Shop in Spring Township, the manager, a former teammate of Chad Henne, said the Chiefs make a great opponent.

“Happy obviously to see the Chiefs come out on top because of Chad Henne. We wanted to see him make it to the Super Bowl and I'm glad he's able to do that again,” said Joe Mays.

Henne's former Wilson High School teammate said he's proud to see him still hitting career highs in the latter part of his long career in the NFL.

"Everyone wants to get there once and now he has the opportunity to be in the Super Bowl for a third time,” said Mays. “It's crazy for it to be against his hometown team."