EXETER TWP., Pa. — Whether you're a seasoned clinical psychologist and longtime Eagles season ticket holder —

"Anybody involved in fandom often feels a greater sense of self esteem and a greater sense of wellness associated with their enthusiasm and connection to their team," said Dr. Timothy Ring.

Or a well-known Eagles superfan, perhaps in need of a psychologist —

"We Googled crazy, over-the-top football fans and you were the first one that popped up," said Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni. "I don't know if that's good or bad."

After another wild season — you're getting set for another potential shot at the Super Bowl.

"The most exciting aspect of going to a game like Sunday's game is the sense of connectedness that you feel with 65,000, 70,000 other people," said Ring. "It's electric."

The Locker Room in Exeter Township is serving as a pre-game therapy session for a fan who's gone Hollywood.

"I'm doing the show tonight with Mario Lopez and it'll be shown next Tuesday," Vagnoni said.

And international, as Barry Vagnoni is set to appear on a British NFL show on Sunday.

"I got messages this morning from folks over there," Vagnoni said. "Can't wait. Jolly good show."

As the Eagles eye another potential Super Bowl berth, for Vagnoni, what would this one mean compared to the one five years ago?"

"It'll be just as special to me as far as the emotion and the thankfulness," Vagnoni shared, "but the first one back in 2017, 2018 is a little more special because I got to see it with my family and grandkids."

Two unique fan perspectives, all coming together this weekend.

"There's something special about being a Philadelphia sports fan," Ring said.