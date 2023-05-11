READING, Pa. –The Berks County Election board voted Thursday to make an emergency temporary city polling place change because of structural issues.

The change will affect residents in Reading’s 12th Ward, precinct 3.

Voters who previously cast votes in person at the Olivet’s Boys’ and Girl’s Club at 722 Mulberry Street will now have to go to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Boulevard, to cast votes in the primary election on Tuesday, May 16.

The change is valid only for the primary election.

Director of Elections Anne Norton noted that the county was informed earlier this week of some structural damage due to construction.

Norton said letters are being sent to all affected voters and that signs will be posted on the original polling place.

Board member and County Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik requested that the signs be posted in both English and Spanish.

Also Thursday, the board heard public comment from Debbie Noel, a Robeson Township resident and representative of the Berks County Democratic Committee, suggesting that anyone who sends in a mail-in ballot, which is not dated -a state requirement- should be alerted to the error and given the opportunity to cure the ballot.

Stephanie Weaver, assistant director of election services, said undated or inaccurately dated mail-in ballots are put aside. If the voter has an email address on record, an email will be sent notifying the voter of the mistake, giving them the opportunity to come to election services and make the correction.