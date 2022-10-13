READING, Pa. – Security cameras will be added to ballot drop boxes in Berks County.

The county election board voted 2-1 Thursday to approve adding cameras to current locations as well as any future locations.

In addition to the cameras, signage will be installed to notify voters that they are being recorded for election security purposes.

The approval was given at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

The opposing vote was Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, chairman of the board.

“I find this to be totally redundant and unnecessary,” Barnhardt said. “We are still unsure how this is going to get done, and the additional responsibility and burden that will be placed on already overburdened county staff.”

He continued, “I also shudder to think how many right-to-know requests are going to come in asking for recordings to sit and watch absolutely nothing happening at the drop boxes. We have had these drop boxes and we've had zero complaints or accusations. I just think this is an overreach and really an unnecessary burden on county staff and really is going to prove absolutely nothing.”

Justin Loose, chief information officer, said he has been working on the matter ever since Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach suggested it last week.

“Our first option was to have these cameras permanently installed on the county's enterprise security and surveillance system, but we’ve determined just earlier this week that that was not possible given the timeline,” Loose said. “I do believe that renting that equipment to get us through this election might be a totally valid solution.”

Drop boxes are available for mail-in ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 8.

Stipend for Election Day work

In other business, the board voted to authorize $200 stipends to county employees who do the work of canvassing and tabulation on Election Day, as well as the employees who function as rovers to go to specific polling locations.

Barnhardt said there are 76 people during the day to do the work, and 10 and 16 people on first and second shifts for the overnight hours. In addition, there are 21 rovers in place for the Nov. 8 election.

County employees volunteer to work on Election Day, as that is a paid holiday for county workers.

Supreme Court decision on undated ballots

Also Thursday, considering the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision which threw out a lower court’s ruling that allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted, the election board said it will maintain its status-quo of segregating any undated ballots.

But to be clear, the county commissioners said the matter will be on the agenda for next week’s election board meeting.