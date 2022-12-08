READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections voted Thursday to certify all ballots cast in the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline for certification is the third Monday following election, which was Nov. 28.

Cody Kauffman, the county's first assistant solicitor, explained why the county was unable to certify by that deadline.

"We were not able to certify due to the pending recount petitions," Kauffman said. "Earlier this week, those recount petitions were dismissed by Judge [James] Lillis, so there are currently no recount petitions that are pending."

Kauffman said if an appeal were to be filed following certification, he would notify the Pennsylvania Department of State, which he said might affect the secretary's ability to ultimately certify the final results.

The petition was filed by the Berks County Republican Committee on behalf of 94 voters who alleged voting machines were changing votes cast for Republican candidates to Democrats on the ballot.

The petition had demanded recounts in 30 precincts.

The decision handed down by Lillis said the petitioners failed to identify or prove specific acts of voter fraud.