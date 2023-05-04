READING, Pa. –The Berks County Election Board heard public comment on Thursday asking for scrutiny of signatures on mail-in ballots.

Brecknock Township resident Jeffrey Wolfe asked the board to consider instructing election services workers who receive mail-in and absentee ballots, to compare the signatures on the ballots with the signatures on the voters’ registrations.

“Compare the signature on the declaration with the signature on the elector’s registration and then set aside those ballots having signatures determined to be not genuine or not executed by the same individual and then contact the elector linked to that,” Wolfe said. “Now, how might this be useful to the cause of electoral justice? Voters may perceive this enhanced procedure as an effort to restore some degree of faith in this facet of the election process, in that some greater degree of scrutiny is being applied to the mail in and absentee ballots.”

“A second reason is to contact an elector so that they may be made aware that a theft of their identity may have occurred,” Wolfe added. “And they may appreciate being given an opportunity to have a say in how to go forward,” Wolfe added.

The board did not respond to Wolfe’s comments.

Director of Elections Anne Norton reported that to-date, the county has mailed out about 16,500 mail-in ballots and as of Thursday morning, has received 176 completed ballots.