READING, Pa. - Early voters have been lining up outside the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading to personally deliver their mail-in ballot.
"Today has been exceptional," said Ron Seaman, the county's chief administrative officer. "It hasn't been that heavy up until today, so there's a big push now as we near the end of the time to vote."
Inside, the offices are filled with stacks upon stacks of ballots from across Berks County, and nearly two dozen election workers are being kept very busy.
"We are still getting trays of ballots, people coming in, voting in person, leaving 'em here, dropping them off in the drop boxes at the services center," Seaman explained.
The door to the room that holds all of the ballots has been upgraded with a reinforced locking system.
"We had an additional lock installed on it that has a separate key system, and two people in election services hold those keys for the extra lock," Seaman said.
Seaman and a deputy hold the other two keys, four in total, and the door will always need two people to open and close.
It's just one of the many checks and balances in place to secure a hotly contested election.
Additionally, the county will record video of the ballots being opened for the first time.
"We are coordinating that with Heather Adams from BCTV (Berks Community Television)," said Seaman. "We've got all the sites lined up at the DoubleTree [Hotel on Penn Street], and our staff here to track the movement of the ballots."
In addition to the drop box on the first floor of the services center, a drop box is located at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.
The drop box hours are posted on the county's website.