These ballots currently sit at the services center, awaiting the hands of election services staff members to be counted in a momentous election.
"Either opening the envelopes looking for naked ballots, separating the inside of the envelope from the outside of the envelope," Ron Seaman with Berks County election services said. "Removing the ballots folding them scanning them."
All that activity will also be recorded for the first time by a nine-person BCTV crew to insure transparency.
"Closed circuit recording is occurring 24/7 Tuesday through Friday and our video staff will be on site 530 a.m. Tuesday and for pretty much the remainder of the week," Heather Adams with BCTV said. "Overnight it will be handled by county security."
If you still haven't received your mail-in ballot, officials say you can go to your polling place, have it canceled, and receive a provisional ballot.
It's nothing short of a unique election year and if you may be quarantined with COVID-19, you should contact the election services office.
"There's an assisted voter affidavit that the applicant and the person assisting them has to complete bring that in here we can give them the ballot and take it to the voter," Seaman said.
County employees will assemble at the DoubleTree Tuesday morning to begin processing the ballots.
"Volume has increased we had 38,000 mail in ballots in the primary we have an excess of 56,000 returned out of the 82,000 applied for so far," Seaman said.
County election officials say they are poised and prepared to handle what the day holds.
"The staff has been able to keep up with it as need be and we'll make it through just like every other election," Seaman said.