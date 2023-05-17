READING, Pa. - Election officials in Berks County provided an update Wednesday on the 2023 municipal election.

Overall voter turnout in the county was 20.5% according to Stephanie Weaver, assistant director at the Berks County Office of Election Services.

The full summary report for Tuesday’s election is on the election results page of the county's website, including a full breakdown that includes turnout information for each of the county's 202 precincts.

Weaver also said Election Code requires new voters to show a form of ID the first time they vote in a precinct. Poll workers are instructed to ask for ID of new voters and the electronic pollbooks indicate which voters need to provide identification.

Weaver said the county is not aware of any instances where new voters were not asked to provide ID.

The deadline to certify the results of Tuesday's election to the state is June 5.

The county hopes to certify by that date or earlier.