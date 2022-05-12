READING, Pa. - The Berks County Office of Election Services says they are aware of concerns about the delivery of some mail-in ballots, and are working to locate the outstanding ones.
Election Services writes in a media release, based on mail tracking information, more than 15,000 of the roughly 19,000 mail-in ballots that were shipped have been successfully delivered.
The mail-in ballots are for the primary election on May 17.
The County continued to say Election Services is working with the postal service to locate where the outstanding 4,000 ballots are within the postal system and is working to expediate a solution.
If a voter is concerned about not receiving their mail-in ballot in time, the voter may pursue one of the following options:
- Stop by the Office of Election Services to cancel the first mail-in ballot and receive a new mail-in ballot.
The office is located on the first floor of the Berks County Services Center at 633 Court Street, Reading. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
- Go to their polling location on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot.
All provisional ballots are reviewed by elections staff after Election Day to determine that the voter did not vote by another means and are otherwise eligible to vote.
If accepted, the vote counts just like any other vote that is issued.
- Voters who receive their mail-in ballot, but are concerned about returning it in time or would prefer to vote in person, can opt to surrender their mail-in ballot at their polling location on Election Day and vote on the machine.
Completed mail-in ballots can not be submitted at polling locations.
The County’s two secure drop boxes will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. when polls close.
The drop boxes are located at the Berks County Services Center and the Berks County Agricultural Center. There is a current construction project that is creating a detour to get to the Agricultural Center.
More information about the detour can be found here.