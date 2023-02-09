READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize regular compensation for county employees working in the Primary Election on May 16.

Director of Elections Anne Norton said unlike the general election in November, primary election day is not a paid holiday for county employees.

“So, for the overnight shift for the mail-in ballot opening, we have to continue through the overnight,” Norton said. “This is going to be new for a non-holiday election day. What we're looking for is that employees will be paid regular hours for Election Day. They would be off from their regular hours on election Day and on May 17 because they have to work until 3 a.m.”

For the roving election workers, who move from polling place to polling place, Norton asked for them to receive the $200 debit card which poll workers receive, in addition to their regular pay, because they often must remain until about 9 p.m. on election night.

The county began asking county employees to volunteer for the general election of 2020 to assist in the large task of sorting and counting mail-in ballots.

In other business, the board approved the appointment of attorney Jeffrey Bukowski as special counsel to the board of elections, who will be assigned work by the county solicitor’s office.

Commissioner Michael Rivera said those duties have been handled by First Assistant County Solicitor Cody Kaufman.

“Cody is not the solicitor for the Board of Elections, but the election board has taken up a large part of his time, which has not allowed him to focus on the functions that he was hired for,” Rivera said. "So that is why the board is making the decision to bring in an outside party to help with that work.”

Rivera said the appointment is temporary, as the board is in the process of hiring in-house counsel, which would be available to represent the election board, as well as the right-to-know requests.

Bukowski represented the county last summer in undated ballot litigation.