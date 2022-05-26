READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to deny a challenge by David McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, that asked the elections board to not count provisional ballots cast after 8 p.m. on May 17.
McCormick continues to be in battle for the nomination for the senate seat with challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. Oz continues to maintain a slight lead, which will require an automatic recount of votes in the state.
McCormick challenged a ruling from Berks County Judge James Lillis, who ordered the polls stay open until 9 p.m. because of a snafu with electronic poll books. That may have prevented some Berks County voters from casting votes during the first hour or two of the primary election.
The issue resulted in 29 precincts being forced to hold up voting until county workers could deliver paper poll books to the precincts.
Both the Republican and Democratic committees were united in a petition to the county to extend the voting by one hour.
McCormick is specifically challenging the 215 provisional ballots cast during the extended hour.
Before issuing their decision, the commissioners conducted a public hearing during the election’s board meeting.
Jeremy Mercer, an attorney representing the McCormick campaign, argued that the order from Lillis lacked both a factual and a legal basis.
“The Pennsylvania election provides that the polls shall be open for only thirteen hours, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on election day,” Mercer said. “Two unverified petitions were presented to Judge Lillis, and that’s important because under the rules, a petition must be verified if they contain facts that are not of record. Any facts that were going to be presented to Judge Lillis needed to be presented by way of a verified petition. There were no facts at all presented to Judge Lillis; witnesses were not called; evidence was not presented and testimony was not taken.”
Mercer also made the argument that the problem with the poll books did not exist in all 202 voting precincts, which made the decision not appropriate to keep all polls open for an extra hour.
Jeff Bukowski, an attorney representing the Oz campaign, said the provisional ballots were cast by voters through no fault of their own.
“The voters relied on the announcement that the polls would be open for an extra hour,” Bukowski said. “They were voting provisionally because that’s what was required under a federal statute that says if voting is extended, the votes shall be segregated and be done provisionally.”
First Assistant County Solicitor Cody Kauffman said the problem on primary election day was a rapidly evolving situation and that a joint petition was filed without knowing -at that time- which precincts were having issues with the electronic poll books.
“I do believe there is both a factual and the legal basis for this order,” Kauffman said. “The courts do have general supervisory powers over the polls to ensure compliance and to carry out the intent of the election code regarding the polls being open.”
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach called the challenge troubling.
“I want to make a broad observation,” Leinbach said. “Over the last number of years, we find ourselves in a very difficult place in elections. More and more of what is ultimately deciding elections is not the vote or necessarily the law, but rather the results of litigation. This is troubling and I believe potentially dangerous.”
Leinbach noted that the reason the commissioners did not object to the petition to Lillis was because they wanted to be fair to any affected voters who were unable to cast ballots in the morning of May 17.
Leinbach also said he was extremely disappointed with the McCormick campaign for filing the challenge.
“The McCormick campaigns actions are clearly being made based on political expediency versus a real concern for the law,” Leinbach said. “This becomes clear when we see their campaign challenging a duly entered court order to not count votes, and then in the same meeting, call for the counting of votes of undated or unsigned ballots. To me is mind boggling and completely unacceptable.”
Mercer reminded the board that under state law, the county may not count the provisional ballots for two days after the election’s board ruling to give the campaign adequate time to file an appeal, should it wish to do so.
McCormick has also filed petitions in the Commonwealth Court and with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to have undated and unsigned mail-in ballots counted, in opposition to current law.
The commissioners discussed the matter and voted to uphold the existing state law in counting or not counting the unsigned ballots.
Kauffman asked the commissioners to also vote on how they would like to respond to the two lawsuits filed in this matter.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to stand in opposition I arguments to count undated and unsigned ballots.
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt cast a dissenting vote saying he believes the intent of a voter not dating the ballot is simply an error in judgement.
“I don’t think an undated envelope is a fatal flaw,” Barnhardt said. “We have hundreds of people who are going to be denied the ability to vote because they erred. I just think that is a miscarriage of voter intent.”