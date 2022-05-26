It's a big decision in Berks County as the twists and turns continue in the much-watched GOP primary race to determine who'll run for retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's seat.
The state has ordered a recount. At last check, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz held a 929 vote lead over former hedge fund manager David McCormick.
The winner will face Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in November.
The Oz and McCormick campaigns have been fighting over a number of issues, including the provisional ballots cast between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on election night in Berks County.
Attorneys for the McCormick and Oz campaigns argued in front of the Berks County Board of Elections regarding the validity of the provisional ballots.
A court order extended the polls in Berks by one hour on election night in response to an electronic poll book problem at some polling places.
"Judge Lillis' order lacked both a factual basis and a legal basis for its issuance," said Jeremy Mercer, McCormick Campaign Attorney.
Republican Senate candidate David McCormick's lawyer said his campaign wanted the ballots cast at the time to be tossed, but an attorney for the Oz campaign argued that wouldn't be fair to voters because they were relying on the polls to be open that extra hour per the announcement on the afternoon of election day.
"Their votes should be counted and included in the certified results," said Jeff Bukowski, Oz Campaign Attorney.
The Berks County Board of Elections dismissed the McCormick campaign's challenge. That means the votes will count, but they'll be kept segregated for at least two days to allow for an appeal.
The board also says when it comes to the separate issue of undated mail-in ballots they would follow the law and not count them in the results.
Commissioner Leinbach called the actions of the McCormick campaign unacceptable.
"When we see their campaign challenging a duly entered court order to not count votes and then in the same meeting call for the counting of votes that the law relating to undated or unsigned ballots clearly states, shall not be counted, that to me is mind-boggling"