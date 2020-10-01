READING, Pa. – Election officials say mail-in ballots in Berks County will start going out Oct. 2 and Oct. 5.
Elections director Debbie Olivieri said about 66,000 ballots have been requested for this election.
She said it is very important that people place the ballot in the secrecy envelope before putting it into the declaration envelope.
"The ballot must be put into the secrecy envelope,” Olivieri said. “The secrecy envelope then gets put into the declaration envelope, and the voter must remember to sign the declaration and fill out the information on the top part of this envelope."
Olivieri says postage will already be on the declaration envelope so it's ready to be mailed, and voters should mail them back as soon as possible.
She says voters can go to Votes PA website to check the status of their ballots.