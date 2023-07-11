READING, Pa. - Officials in Berks County are seeking feedback from residents affected by flash floods.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Management is working with municipalities county-wide to catalogue home and property damage and injuries sustained during recent storms.

As local governments assess the conditions throughout their jurisdictions, they will send collected data to the County of Berks where it will be aggregated with data from other counties throughout the state.

Officials say an analysis of this data, and whether it meets federal guidelines for assistance, will be a determining factor in Governor Shapiro asking for support from FEMA.

Preliminary discussions with the state and other counties indicate that Berks County was at the center of this weather event, and that it needs to document almost all of the damage to qualify for aid.

Officials stress the importance of businesses and residential property owners with damage to occupied property, as well as renters with content damage, to contact their local government offices to ensure their damage is reported.

Only damage to occupied structures should be reported to your local municipality. Yards, sheds, detached garages, fences, vehicles, and outbuildings not part of a business need not be reported.

When reporting property damage to the county, please be ready with the following information: physical address and a description of the damage including the nature/use of the area affected. For basement flooding, were mechanicals (HVAC/water heater, etc.) affected? Is the property still being occupied? Is it believed that insurance will cover any of the damage at this time (if so, how much?) For rental properties, both the owner (for the property damage) and the occupant (for contents damage) should report separately.

Officials are also reminding property owners to boil their drinking water if floodwaters submerged their well cap during or after the storms.

Information on how to sanitize your well can be found at the PA Department of Environmental Protection webpage.