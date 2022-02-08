SINKING SPRING, Pa. – The community is standing with a Berks County family that lost nearly everything.
"They're obviously trying to still process everything that's going on here and work through the immediate effects," said Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services.
Flames tore through a home in the 400 block of Miller Road in Spring Township Sunday night, leaving 91-year-old Andrew Bem dead, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.
Gottschall said one of the homeowners, Tim Fox, works with him.
"Tim's a great guy, has been involved in the volunteer fire service for almost all of his adult life and continues to serve the community as an employee here at the county," Gottschall said.
Luke Riffle set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.
"The response has been overwhelming, from monetary donations through people physically donating items," Riffle said.
The monetary donations have reached the thousands.
"Right now, it's time to rebuild and recover from this tragic event," said Riffle.
A time to help a man Gottschall said has done so much himself to help others.
"If there's something that we can do for Tim's family, we want to do everything we can to bend over backwards and help them out," he said. "Whether it's physical assistance, financial assistance, whatever it is they need."
Gottschall said anyone who wants to donate but does not want to use GoFundMe can send the Berks County Department of Emergency Services a check in Tim Fox's name, and their staff will pass it on to his family.
St. John's Lutheran Church in Sinking Spring is also collecting donations for the family through Thursday.