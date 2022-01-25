Berks Encore.jpg

READING, Pa. - A non-profit in Berks County said it's in urgent need of volunteers to help deliver more than 600 meals to seniors.

Berks Encore said in a release Tuesday it needs volunteers to help deliver 650 meals daily to seniors throughout Berks County as part of the Meals on Wheels program.

The organization said the weather and a surge of COVID-19 cases has created a shortage of delivery volunteers.

Berks Encore is encouraging local companies to sponsor a delivery route by giving their own employees the opportunity to volunteer their time during the workday, the release said.

The non-profit said delivery routes usually take about one to one-and-a-half hours to complete.

Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.

Companies and individuals who are interested in learning more should call Director of Volunteers Rita Phillips at 610-374-3195 ex. 225.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you