READING, Pa. - A non-profit in Berks County said it's in urgent need of volunteers to help deliver more than 600 meals to seniors.
Berks Encore said in a release Tuesday it needs volunteers to help deliver 650 meals daily to seniors throughout Berks County as part of the Meals on Wheels program.
The organization said the weather and a surge of COVID-19 cases has created a shortage of delivery volunteers.
Berks Encore is encouraging local companies to sponsor a delivery route by giving their own employees the opportunity to volunteer their time during the workday, the release said.
The non-profit said delivery routes usually take about one to one-and-a-half hours to complete.
Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.
Companies and individuals who are interested in learning more should call Director of Volunteers Rita Phillips at 610-374-3195 ex. 225.