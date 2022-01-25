READING, Pa.- Berks Encore is putting out a plea for help.
The group says it's in desperate need of volunteers for its Meals on Wheels program.
"In many cases, the person that's delivering their meal that day is the only person that they will speak to that day," says Rita Phillips, Director of Staff and Volunteer Development at Berks Encore.
In Berks County volunteers for Berks Encore deliver around 650 meals a week through Meals on Wheels.
"It takes a lot of volunteers to get that done," says Phillips. Volunteers that, right now, they don't have enough of.
"With Covid surges we have volunteers who are sick or have been in touch with someone, so they're not available," says Phillips, "and just shortages, especially in the winter months with the bad weather."
Berks Encore is looking for people to volunteer about an hour to an hour and a half a week or once a month to take meals to the homes of their clients.
They especially need volunteers in the Reading and Governor Mifflin areas where the shortages are the greatest.
"They go to the center; the meals are packaged in individual portions, they're in cooler bags. They also receive a tablet that has each person they're going to deliver the meals to that day and it gives directions to their home," says Phillips.
She says the people receiving the meals depend on these deliveries and in some cases, they can even be a God send.
"Our volunteers are truly our eyes and ears out in the field because if there's something wrong with a person, they let us know immediately," says Phillips. "We have a nurse on staff that can follow up with that person, get their emergency contact people in touch with them, so it really sometimes in some cases is a lifesaving thing."