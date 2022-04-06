READING, Pa. -- A non-profit specializing in senior services in Berks County has received a generous donation for a program that helps get meals to seniors.
Berks Encore said in a release it received $18,181 for Meals on Wheels from Subaru of America and Steve Moyer Subaru from the 2021 Share the Love event.
During the event, Subaru of America, Inc. donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities. These included Meals on Wheels America of which Berks Encore is a member, the release said.
Berks Encore was chosen by Steve Moyer Subaru as a Hometown Charity which helped them earn a greater share of the dollars donated.
"We’re incredibly grateful to Subaru of America and Steve Moyer Subaru for supporting Berks Encore and the older adults we serve," the organization said in the release. "Their contribution to Berks Encore each year helps deliver a nutritious meal, a friendly visitor, and a safety check to our homebound neighbors. This amazing donation will help to provide 10 Berks County homebound seniors meals for an entire year."