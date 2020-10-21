READING, Pa. - The wellbeing of homebound seniors is always a concern for Berks Encore, but perhaps not as much as it's been during the isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are concerned that they are getting the nutrition they need to stay healthy," said LuAnn Oatman, the nonprofit agency's president and CEO. "With new practices in place to keep the seniors and our volunteers safe while delivering meals, such as placing meals in coolers, we aren't always getting eyeballs on as many of the homebound seniors as we were in the past."
To ensure the seniors have access to extra food when they need it, Berks Encore has once again partnered with Redner's to provided thousands of supplemental meals to the agency's Meals on Wheels clients.
An assembly line of volunteers began packaging the first of 8,000 meals on Wednesday. The first round consisted of ham slices, mashed sweet potatoes, and a mix of peas and carrots; the second also included the vegetables, along with stuffed shells and marinara sauce.
All of the meals, officials said, can be refrigerated and heated, or they can be frozen and enjoyed at a later time.
"We love this cause - feeding and taking care of local seniors," said Chef Tim Twiford, Redner's executive chef. "With them in mind, Gary O'Brien, V.P. of retail perishable operations at Redner's, and I worked to create these meals so the food will resonate with them. We want to give them foods they love, and are visually appealing. In a small way, we are letting them know how much we care about their well-being."
This is the second time Berks Encore and Redner's teamed up to feed local seniors. In June, they partnered to provide 6,500 additional meals to Meals on Wheels clients, providing each one with 10 supplemental meals over a two-week period.
"With a grant from Meals on Wheels America, we reached out to Redner's to provide the bonus meals again," Oatman said.
To meet the challenge of storing all the extra meals until delivery, Berks Encore said it leased a large commercial refrigerator for two weeks. The agency will also provide the meals to center participants who have been ordering takeout meals.