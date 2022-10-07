READING, Pa. — Berks Encore is putting out the call for help with its Meals on Wheels program.

The agency said it has an urgent need for volunteer drivers to help meet the growing demand for meal deliveries in Berks County.

Volunteers pick up the meals mid-morning at one of Berks Encore's centers and then deliver them to people in need.

"Be a part of something bigger than yourself and discover how you can help with only an hour and a half of your time, as little as once or twice per month," Berks Encore said in a news release.

The agency said it also welcomes corporate volunteer teams.

To sign up or to get more information, contact Rita Phillips, the vice president of volunteers, by calling 610-374-3195, ext. 225, or by emailing rphillips@berksencore.org.