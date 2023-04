MOHNTON, Pa. - An event in Berks County raised awareness about crime victims' rights.

The Be A Voice For Change 5K Color Run and Vendor Fair was held Sunday at the Mohnton Playground.

It took place in conjunction with National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Fifteen informational tables were set up to connect the community with services.

There were also demonstrations by the K-9 unit.

The event was hosted by the Berks County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Unit.