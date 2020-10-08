READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners on Thursday delivered some welcome news for voters who don't want to rely on the post office to handle their mail-in ballot.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt announced the county has agreed to expand the hours for a secure drop box for mail-in votes at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.
The drop box will be available Oct. 26-30 and on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Nov. 3 – Election Day – the hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
When previously announced, the commissioners had intended to allow the use of the drop box on Election Day only.
The drop box is one of two within Berks County. The other is already accessible in the lobby of the Berks County Services Center on Reed Street, between Court and Washington streets.
The hours for that box are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (except Columbus Day, Oct. 12), and 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
To date, the county has received 67,324 requests for mail-in ballots. Barnhardt said all of those ballots should be sent to voters by the end of this week.
He also reminded the public that when using one of the two drop boxes, each individual voter may deposit only his or her own ballot.
More information can be found on the county's website.