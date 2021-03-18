READING, Pa. — Berks County expects to receive $81.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the newly-approved federal stimulus package, Pamela Shupp Menet, the county's deputy chief administrative officer, reported Thursday.
Shupp Menet said the county is putting together a planning team to determine the best way to distribute and spend the funds.
Reading is expected to receive $63 million, and six Berks municipalities are each reported to be eligible to receive more than $1 million. Cumru Township reported earlier this week that it will receive $1.53 million.
Shupp Menet said it seems that every municipality will qualify to receive some funding based on population counts.
Leinbach said that, unlike the CARES Act funds, the new round of funding has a lot more flexibility in the ways it can be spent and that local governments will have up until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the allocations.
"We have to remind ourselves that these are taxpayers' dollars and we have to be completely transparent in how these dollars are spent," Leinbach said. "That's why we want to utilize the same process we used on the CARES money, bringing committees from local communities to oversee the allocation process."
The Reading School Board reported in January that it expects to receive $51.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding. That amount represents 64% of the $80 million allocated to the 18 public school districts in Berks County, officials said.