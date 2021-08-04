WEST READING, Pa. — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows more counties that surround Berks are now in the substantial category for COVID-19 cases, one level below the CDC's high range.
Those counties include Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh and Montgomery. Nearby Northampton County, which includes much of Bethlehem, is leading Pennsylvania in the number of new coronavirus cases, according to state health officials.
Berks County, meanwhile, remains under the CDC's moderate category
"As a month or so ago, we had not had that many cases in Berks County. Actually, Reading Hospital had no cases for the first time in a long time," said Dr. Charles Barbera, vice president of pre-hospital and unscheduled care at West Reading-based Tower Health.
Barbera said Berks County case numbers are beginning to creep back up, but the cases are less severe. He said people who have been fully vaccinated are developing very minor symptoms of COVID-19, if any at all. Barbera said he is not aware of any breakthrough cases that have required admission to Reading Hospital.
"We're not seeing that number of people requiring treatment, even though we are seeing a greater number of positive cases here," Barbera said.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is now fueling the majority of cases across the country. Data shows the variant accounts for 93% of cases nationwide.
"I think that it is important to be prudent, and I think it's important for us to know that COVID is not over," Barbera said, "but we've learned enough about COVID and we're learning more every day. We've learned enough about COVID that we know how to control it."