ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled.

Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt Disney World near Orlando on Sunday. They and more than 100 others took a Boscov's Travel flight from Reading Regional Airport.

"We honestly didn't even think about hurricane season," Young said.

After three good days at Disney, the family found the parks to be closed by Ian.

"Weather-wise, you could just see the storm picking up, that by evening, it was getting windier, the rains were coming heavier," Young said.

Central Florida wasn't hit quite as hard as areas on the state's Gulf Coast, but vacation plans were gone with the wind, and the family spent the last two days at its hotel.

"The staff here has really been wonderful," said Young. "They were passing out snack bags yesterday. They brought in characters for the kids to meet. They made the arcade free. They kept the pool open, and they've kept the cafeteria open."

Young and the rest of the people from Berks County who traveled to Florida on Sunday are expected to head back on Saturday as planned, but the storm forced airports in Orlando and the rest of Florida to close.

Boscov's Travel officials said they're monitoring the situation and working closely with Southwest Airlines charter operations. They hope to have everyone back as scheduled on Saturday.

"Thankfully, we never lost power," Young said. "I think we were in one of the safest places that we could be."