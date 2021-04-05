BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. — A local farm is offering those who want to experience raising chicks the opportunity to "rent" one.
Farmer Dennis Swartz said he got the idea for the program after hearing about something similar happening in another state. He thought it would be neat to bring it to Berks County.
"I don't know many other programs where you can take someone's animals home, so I think it's something that's very unique," he said.
Swartz's Roadside Stand provides two chicks plus food, water, a heat lamp, and shavings for $40 plus a small deposit. Then, families take the chicks home for two weeks to care for them with the option of keeping them.
"A lot of families in different townships can't ever experience having chickens or raising chicks," Swartz said, "so it kind of gives them the option and experience to raise them without the long-term commitment."
He said while most families return the chicks, a few have adopted them, and he said the vast majority really enjoy the experience.
"By feeding and watering [the chicks], it kind of teaches the kids responsibility, because they know they have to make sure they have water and food," Swartz said.
He added the farm is always available to families who have questions, and it welcomes feedback.
The program started last year, and the farm is hoping to expand to more families and even into schools and daycares once COVID-19 restrictions ease up.
Swartz said since winter and even early spring can be tough for farmers financially, "Rent-a-Chick" has eased some of that burden and even allowed the farm to expand into doing other programs, like goat yoga.