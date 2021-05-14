BERKS, Pa. | A long-standing tradition in Berks County will be back up and running this year, but with COVID, it will be back in a new way.

"We just decided it was a good opportunity to make the move of more space, we were kind of fitting tight into the Lyons park." said Larry Ross, the Berks Fiddle Fest chairperson.

Berks Fiddle Fest, formerly known as the Lyons Fiddle Fest, is moving to Bear Creek resort this year.

"Last year everything was canceled because of Covid," Ross recalled. "Last year, also, there were really heavy rains that damaged the little creek that runs through the park."

Part of the park had become unusable for the event, but besides that the festival, which in the 38 years it's run has seen close to 300,000 visitors, needed a bigger venue.

So in September of 2021, the festivities will be back on, including the concerts, and of course the fiddle contest open to entries.

Organizers say this year they plan to take everything the festival had to offer in Lyons and simply bring it to Bear Creek.

"As we see a lot of things opening up as far as COVID, stuff being kind of eased off, it's just a great opportunity," noted Ross. "And I think people will respond this year and be out in full force."

