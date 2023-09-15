LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - The best fiddlers from across the region will grab their bows and head to Longswamp Township Sunday for this year's Berks Fiddle Fest.

The annual event draws nearly 3,000 people from across the Mid-Atlantic region for a day of music, fellowship and food.

Organizers say there will also be a kid’s area with face painting, crafts, goat snuggling and mini highland cows.

Aspiring and established fiddle players are invited to participate in an open mic at Bear Creek’s amphitheater where they can perform their own acoustic act and discover local musicians carrying on folklore traditions.

A variety of food and craft vendors will be on hand throughout the day.

Berks Fiddle Fest

Sunday, September 17

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort

101 Doe Mountain Lane

Macungie, PA