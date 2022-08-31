READING, Pa. — He's shared the screen with Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, and he recently wrote and acted in a feature film shot in Reading and set to be screened at the ReadingFilmFEST.

But before all that, Reading native Robert Morgalo was in the military.

"You faced the devil," Morgalo said, "and what do you have to be afraid of?"

Now, Morgalo, seated in front of military flags at the veterans affairs office in downtown Reading, said he wants to take his experiences in the entertainment industry and give back with a vets-only acting workshop at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street, starting Sept. 19.

"I want to be able to share that with other veterans to show them, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for you to get into something that might be enjoyable,'" he said. "For me, it was very therapeutic."

Morgalo said the time after his service, prior to discovering acting, was difficult.

"It just unlocked something for me that was deeply rooted in there, and I was having issues with concentration and memory loss and stuff like that," Morgalo shared. "That was related to my PTSD."

Morgalo said he hopes this can be yet another resource for veterans to help them deal with tough experiences in the service.

"I feel like this is something therapeutic that can help any veteran, whether they have PTSD or any other issues, just something they want to do as a creative process," he said.

The workshop will include acting exercises, tips and advice on getting representation, as Morgalo said there are opportunities out there for military vet aspiring performers.

"There's a lot of veterans here that could apply for those jobs," he said, but they don't know about those jobs or know how to do that."

You can find out more information by going to Outhouse Production Films' website or by emailing outhouseproductionfilms@gmail.com.