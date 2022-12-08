READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County.
Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, died Wednesday after being rescued from inside a burning home in West Penn Township.
A procession of emergency vehicles led the firefighters' remains from Schuylkill County to Lehigh County on Thursday, as people stood by and watched in honor of their sacrifice. Among those saluting was Kyle Phillips, a former firefighter with the Temple Fire Company in Berks County.
"I was listening to the call last night, and it definitely hit home," said Phillips. "Being a firefighter, going through all the training to know what to do and to hear the problems they went through yesterday to get the two guys out, it really hits home that they passed."
Phillips, a 6-year firefighter, said having a presence during processions, such as the one that took place Thursday, can make a difference for the firefighters' families.
"I think it's important to show the support for your community and firefighters who will drop everything at a moment to come out and help you at your worst hour or just because you have a cat stuck in the tree," he added.
It's not uncommon for companies in different counties to end up at the same call.
"We're here to offer our condolences, our support, our prayers to the family," he said. "It's truly a brotherhood. We're all there, anytime, 24-7, to render aid."
"These things — they are very devastating," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss. "This is going to change lives and is very difficult."
Searfoss said it's hard for the fallen firefighters' families and friends. He said he also feels for the dozens of firefighters from all across the area, including Berks County, who responded to the call in West Penn Township.
"Because not only is there a survivor's guilt because there were other firefighters in that building — firefighters take an oath when they join a department to protect lives and property, and at that point, they believed there was an individual they were actively searching for," explained Searfoss.
He said anyone wearing the uniform — regardless of county, fire station, paid or unpaid — can relate.
"The risks are the same," said Searfoss. "The risks are unknowable to a lot of people unless you have been in a building that has been on fire: Can't see, can't breathe unless you're wearing an air pack."
Searfoss said the Reading Fire Department stands with the New Tripoli Fire Company.
"Our thoughts and our prayers go with our brothers and sisters who have been affected by this tragedy," he added.
Searfoss said tragic incidents leave long-term effects on people's mental health. He wants to remind fire departments that there are critical incident stress teams (CISM), and peer counseling is available.
Many others in the fire service are expressing their condolences on social media. Below is a sampling of the statements:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the members and their families of the New Tripoli Fire Company.
The members of Amity Fire Rescue stand in solidarity with the members of the New Tripoli Fire Company as they grieve the loss of their members at yesterday's house fire.
Birdsboro-Union Fire Department:
The Officers and Members of the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department offer our condolences to our brothers and sisters of the New Tripoli Community Fire Company.
Your service and dedication will not go unnoticed.
Till Valhalla 🙏
The members of the Blandon Fire Department offer our condolences to the brothers and sisters of the New Tripoli Fire Company who lost 2 members yesterday. Both men passed while fighting a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Our prayers go out to the families and friends of the fallen. Rest easy brothers. We'll take it from here.
Please pray for our brothers and sisters in Schuylkill County
Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1:
Earl Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 sends it's deepest sympathy to the friends and family of the two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty.
Rest In Peace.
The Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department:
The ETVFD sends its condolences to the members of the New Tripoli Fire Company and their families as they lost two members operating at a building fire today.
As many have seen on multiple news outlets there's been a devastating incident that took place this evening. We are delayed on this post as we wanted to ensure the unfortunate was not just rumor but at the same time we were hoping it wasn't true as this hits home very close to some of the individuals who help keep this page going.
Tonight we have lost two men, fathers, sons, brothers, husbands who gave the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to locate a possibly trapped individual in a house fire in Schuylkill County.
We ask you keep all of the involved in your thoughts as this news is something that is hard for anyone to endure.
We would like to give our condolences to the families and everyone involved in this horrific incident that took place this evening.
May You Both Rest In Peace
The members of Fleetwood Fire Company express their deepest condolences to New Tripoli Fire Company on the loss of two members yesterday at a house fire in the line of duty
Rest in peace brothers
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty.
Rest In Peace
Greenfields Fire Company - Bern Twp:
Our thoughts and prayers to the two firefighters killed in the Line of Duty in Schuylkill County, Pa. this evening. May they rest in peace.
Hereford Volunteer Fire Company Inc.:
We wish to offer our sincerest of condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company and their families tonight over the Line of Duty deaths of two of their firefighters this evening while attempting to save another life at a house fire. May you both rest in peace.
The members of Kutztown Fire & Rescue would like to extend their deepest condolences to the New Tripoli Community Fire Company. As this evening two of their members paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic and sudden loss of life.
Lyons Fire Company sends our deepest condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company, their families, and all people involved at tonight's fire in Schuylkill County. RIP We got it from here brothers!
Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters to the north from the New Tripoli Fire Company. They tragically lost 2 firefighters operating at a structure fire.
Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue 66:
The Officers and Members of the Muhlenberg Township Fire and Rescue send our Deepest Condolences, our Thoughts and Prayers to our Brothers and Sisters of the New Tripoli Fire Company who had 2 members give the ultimate sacrifice last night while battling a fire in West Penn Twp. Schuylkill County. Rest Easy, We got it from here!
FF Paris was also a career firefighter in Fredrick County Maryland. Our thoughts extend to his brothers and sisters in Maryland.
God's speed from Berks 34!!
Shartlesville Community Fire Co. #1 Station 41:
Prayers to our brothers and sisters from New Tripoli Fire Company on the LODD of 2 of their own tonight during a house fire in West Penn Twp.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County for their loss of two Firefighters today at a house fire. RIP heroes, your brothers and sisters will take it from here.
We offer our condolences to the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli on their loss of Assistant Chief Zack Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber in the Line of Duty last night.
We ask everyone to keep their families, friends and members of the Fire Co in your thoughts as they go through this hardest of times.
Their sacrifice and service will not be forgotten.
The membership of the Twin Valley Fire Department sends our sincere condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company who tragically lost 2 members at a structure fire tonight.
Union Fire Company #1 of Leesport:
Few details are known at this time but reports indicate two firefighters from New Tripoli succumbed while fighting a house fire today near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.
Our thoughts are with our colleagues, the victims families and loved ones, and all emergency services personnel affected by this tragedy 😔🙏.
Our deepest condolences. We are eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the ones who selflessly put themselves on the front-lines of our safety. We have it from here seems insufficient.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the New Tripoli Fire Company and the families involved in tonight's tragedy.
Please keep New Tripoli Fire Company in your prayers this evening as they lost 2 firefighters tonight while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County. We (West Reading Fire Police & West Reading Fire Department)are here to support you in anything you may need throughout this time. #LOD #Brotherhood #RIP #wegotthelinefromhere
Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company 47 / Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary:
Tonight the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County lost two of their own. Please keep all emergency responders as well as the families, friends, and loved ones of those lost tonight during a fire in Schuylkill County in your prayers during this tragic time.