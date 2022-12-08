READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County.

Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, died Wednesday after being rescued from inside a burning home in West Penn Township.

Many of those in the fire service are expressing their condolences on social media. Below is a sampling of the statements:

Adamstown Fire Company:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the members and their families of the New Tripoli Fire Company.

Amity Fire and Rescue:

The members of Amity Fire Rescue stand in solidarity with the members of the New Tripoli Fire Company as they grieve the loss of their members at yesterday's house fire.

Birdsboro-Union Fire Department:

The Officers and Members of the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department offer our condolences to our brothers and sisters of the New Tripoli Community Fire Company.

Your service and dedication will not go unnoticed.

Till Valhalla 🙏

Blandon Fire Department:

The members of the Blandon Fire Department offer our condolences to the brothers and sisters of the New Tripoli Fire Company who lost 2 members yesterday. Both men passed while fighting a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Our prayers go out to the families and friends of the fallen. Rest easy brothers. We'll take it from here.

Central Berks Fire Company:

Please pray for our brothers and sisters in Schuylkill County

Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1:

Earl Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 sends it's deepest sympathy to the friends and family of the two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty.

Rest In Peace.

The Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department:

The ETVFD sends its condolences to the members of the New Tripoli Fire Company and their families as they lost two members operating at a building fire today.

Fire Alerts of Berks County:

As many have seen on multiple news outlets there's been a devastating incident that took place this evening. We are delayed on this post as we wanted to ensure the unfortunate was not just rumor but at the same time we were hoping it wasn't true as this hits home very close to some of the individuals who help keep this page going.

Tonight we have lost two men, fathers, sons, brothers, husbands who gave the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to locate a possibly trapped individual in a house fire in Schuylkill County.

We ask you keep all of the involved in your thoughts as this news is something that is hard for anyone to endure.

We would like to give our condolences to the families and everyone involved in this horrific incident that took place this evening.

May You Both Rest In Peace

Fleetwood Fire Company:

The members of Fleetwood Fire Company express their deepest condolences to New Tripoli Fire Company on the loss of two members yesterday at a house fire in the line of duty

Rest in peace brothers

Gibraltar Fire Company:

We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty.

Rest In Peace

Greenfields Fire Company - Bern Twp:

Our thoughts and prayers to the two firefighters killed in the Line of Duty in Schuylkill County, Pa. this evening. May they rest in peace.

Hereford Volunteer Fire Company Inc.:

We wish to offer our sincerest of condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company and their families tonight over the Line of Duty deaths of two of their firefighters this evening while attempting to save another life at a house fire. May you both rest in peace.

Kutztown Fire & Rescue:

The members of Kutztown Fire & Rescue would like to extend their deepest condolences to the New Tripoli Community Fire Company. As this evening two of their members paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic and sudden loss of life.

Lyons Volunteer Fire Company:

Lyons Fire Company sends our deepest condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company, their families, and all people involved at tonight's fire in Schuylkill County. RIP We got it from here brothers!

Monarch Fire Company:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters to the north from the New Tripoli Fire Company. They tragically lost 2 firefighters operating at a structure fire.

Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue 66:

The Officers and Members of the Muhlenberg Township Fire and Rescue send our Deepest Condolences, our Thoughts and Prayers to our Brothers and Sisters of the New Tripoli Fire Company who had 2 members give the ultimate sacrifice last night while battling a fire in West Penn Twp. Schuylkill County. Rest Easy, We got it from here!

FF Paris was also a career firefighter in Fredrick County Maryland. Our thoughts extend to his brothers and sisters in Maryland.

Ruscombmanor Fire Company:

God's speed from Berks 34!!

Shartlesville Community Fire Co. #1 Station 41:

Prayers to our brothers and sisters from New Tripoli Fire Company on the LODD of 2 of their own tonight during a house fire in West Penn Twp.

Shoey Fire Company:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County for their loss of two Firefighters today at a house fire. RIP heroes, your brothers and sisters will take it from here.

Topton Fire Co #1:

We offer our condolences to the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli on their loss of Assistant Chief Zack Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber in the Line of Duty last night.

We ask everyone to keep their families, friends and members of the Fire Co in your thoughts as they go through this hardest of times.

Their sacrifice and service will not be forgotten.

Twin Valley Fire Department:

The membership of the Twin Valley Fire Department sends our sincere condolences to the New Tripoli Fire Company who tragically lost 2 members at a structure fire tonight.

Union Fire Company #1 of Leesport:

Few details are known at this time but reports indicate two firefighters from New Tripoli succumbed while fighting a house fire today near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

Our thoughts are with our colleagues, the victims families and loved ones, and all emergency services personnel affected by this tragedy 😔🙏.

Union Fire Co Bethel:

Our deepest condolences. We are eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the ones who selflessly put themselves on the front-lines of our safety. We have it from here seems insufficient.

Walnuttown Fire and Rescue:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the New Tripoli Fire Company and the families involved in tonight's tragedy.

West Reading Fire Police:

Please keep New Tripoli Fire Company in your prayers this evening as they lost 2 firefighters tonight while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County. We (West Reading Fire Police & West Reading Fire Department)are here to support you in anything you may need throughout this time. #LOD #Brotherhood #RIP #wegotthelinefromhere

Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company 47 / Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary:

Tonight the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County lost two of their own. Please keep all emergency responders as well as the families, friends, and loved ones of those lost tonight during a fire in Schuylkill County in your prayers during this tragic time.