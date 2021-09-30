BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – As Berks loses its second elections director in a little over a year, county officials say they remain focused on the upcoming election as Ronald Rutkowski resigns for a job in the private sector next week.
"We think he's done a tremendous job for us," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "Another opportunity came up and we bid him a hearty farewell but we need to press on."
County leaders say they have a deep bench when it comes to their elections department.
"We have a phenomenal staff that has risen to the occasion," Barnhardt said. "They're stepping up and doing all the necessary work. We are gonna support them as a leadership team of our county."
As the county focuses on the election now and, afterwards, filling the spot, they're going to consider all options, including potentially promoting from within.
"Immediately following that, we are gonna look at who we have in a talent pool within the county and also potentially in other counties in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Barnhardt said.
It's a job posting in a volatile environment as the county continues to adjust to election reform and the pandemic's impact on a civic duty.
"We are working under the pretense that nothing's going to change under Act 77," Barnhardt said, referring to the state law that, among other things, gave individuals the option to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse.
"There has been discussion about changing pre-canvassing deadlines for mail-in and absentee ballots," Barnhardt added. "We are working under the assumption it's going to be mail-in ballots, 7 a.m. Election Day."
Barnhardt says there's no deadline to find a replacement for the elections director, as the focus in the weeks ahead is on conducting a fair and efficient election.