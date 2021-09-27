READING, Pa. — A man with Reading ties who was wanted by police in the Dominican Republic for the shooting of baseball great David "Big Papi" Ortiz on June 9, 2019, is dead, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Reports said Luis Rivas-Clase was fatally shot Sunday in Santiago.
"We were pursuing charges against him since 2018," Adams said.
Adams added that, as a result of Rivas-Clase's death, charges against him in two Berks County cases have been dropped.
"We have obtained documentation from the Dominican Republic, which gave us proof of that," said Adams.
Investigators said Rivas-Clase was wanted in connection with a shooting on North Front Street in Reading in 2018. Adams said the same man gave a false identity to the Reading police in a separate case.
"Clearly, based upon the fact that he was murdered in the Dominican Republic," Adams said, "our intelligence was right on point."
Extraditing alleged offenders from other countries like the Dominican Republic, which does not fully cooperate with the United States, is no easy task, Adams said.
"Luis Rivas-Clase was a violent offender, and he lost his life, like many violent offenders do from violence," said Adams.
There was no immediate word whether anyone has been arrested in Rivas-Clase's death.