EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - "The show is a reboot from the Groucho Marx show many, many years ago," says Erika Lebo.
Lebo has been responding to casting calls since high school. She's been an extra on shows here and there and has done some local stuff, but when she got chosen to be on 'You Bet Your Life' with Jay Leno, it was a dream come true.
"When I landed in LA, I got there the day before," says Lebo. "I was so nervous because I didn't know what to expect. The show wasn't on TV yet, so I didn't know what the layout was going to be, what the questions were going to be. I didn't know anything."
She says the whole experience was a whirlwind. "They would pick and choose what they wanted you to wear, they did your hair, they did your makeup, they put a microphone on us and then in seconds, they're like 'okay, you're on'," says Lebo.
The show has two total strangers team up and answer questions about a random topic to win money.
"I was really happy with the first four questions," says Lebo. "I knew them pretty quickly, but the 5th one, the double or nothing, I had no idea what it was."
In the end Erika and her partner won it all, but she says it wasn't about the money; it was the experience that was thrilling.
"I'm absolutely going to try to be on more," says Lebo. "I'm already sending in auditions."