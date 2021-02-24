CUMRU TWP., Pa – Cumru Township police continue to investigate a recent fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that stretches beyond Berks and into Lancaster.
Police say they believe some of the individuals involved have gang ties, and they're hoping a renewed effort involving the county gang task force will help curb further violence.
"Where you'll have detectives and officers that are involved in this task force, to actually go out and saturate areas during opportune times when we do see an increase in gang activity," said Chief Madison Winchester with Cumru Township police.
Gang task force members are hoping to delve more into gang activity and garner information from possible members to try to stay ahead of any potential violent and or criminal activity.
"You never know, we might be able to open up a line of communication with an individual who may be interested in parting ways with a gang," said Winchester. "If we can make inroads with them, that's something that will pay dividends for us."
As departments like Cumru Township's continue to be involved, the district attorney also says he wants to put police back into schools as part of a gang intervention program.
"Elementary school, maybe middle school kids — to kind of divert them if we believe they may be headed in the wrong direction and may be headed towards joining a gang," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Adams also thinks some young people in Reading, lacking in-person learning during the pandemic, are turning to gangs and guns.
"I do believe that the fact that some of the young adults that we are now seeing being involved in some of the violence — the fact that they have no structure, that they don't go to school," Adams said.
The task force includes multiple county agencies as well as the state police.