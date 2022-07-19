READING - Berks County has gotten a $2.8 million grant and $4.2 million loan from the state to redevelop a former World War II base in Berks Park 183 adjacent to the Reading Airport.
The county Industrial Development Authority will get the grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, the state Department of Community and Economic Development agency that administers Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. It approved the funding Tuesday.
State Sen. Judy Schwank, whose 11th District covers parts of Berks County, helped secure the grant and loan and announced its approval.
The money will be used for excavation, water and sewer, utilities, stormwater management, road improvements and landscaping at the site, which has been vacant for 80 years.
German prisoners of war were held in captivity at Reading Army Air Field during World War II. It closed in 1946.
“It’s great to see Berks County continue to take advantage of state resources and take on big revitalization projects,” Schwank said.
“Redevelopment around the Reading Airport has been ongoing for many years and there is still a lot of work to be done, but this substantial award will go a long way toward bringing a space that’s sat lifeless for decades back to prominence.
“This project in particular checks all the boxes. It leverages state funds to support development, which will provide good jobs for area residents and generate substantial future economic growth.”