A Berks County teen recently earned a prestigious award for her efforts to support the environment.
Sanchita Bhusari just graduated from Wilson High School. She is one of 80 girl scouts in Pennsylvania who earned the "Gold Award," the highest honor a girl scout can achieve.
She invented a bike attachment that tracks how far a rider travels, and then sends that data to the MyEco app, which she was able to customize.
The app calculates the amount of carbon emissions saved during your bike ride.
It also offers incentives for you to bike instead of getting in your car by offering coupons to local businesses.
So the more you bike, the more you earn!
Sanchita says she loves to ride her bike, and came up with the idea during a STEM competition with four other teammates.
She hopes the gadget will encourage people to ride bikes more and use their cars less, not just to help the environment, but to also improve their lifestyle.
She says everyone should try their best to reduce the amount of carbon they contribute to the atmosphere.
Sanchita will be off to college at the end of summer. She plans to study finance and data sciences at Penn State.
She also wants to continue to explore STEM in the business world, and join groups at Penn State that are environmentally conscious.