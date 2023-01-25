READING, Pa. - In a statement posted to their website, the Berks County Republican Committee said it has filed an appeal to an order denying its request for a recount of the 2022 general election.

Committee chairman Clay Breece said they're seeking to overturn a December 6 court order that denied their request for a manual recount in 30 precincts within Berks County. Breece asserted that the state election code allows for a manual re-count of all ballots cast, including mail-in, absentee and provisional.

The committee filed the appeal in Commonwealth Court earlier this month.

Breece stated his office received numerous complaints from voters in the November election that voting machines weren't functioning properly. The initial petition was filed on behalf of 94 people who alleged voting machines were changing votes cast for Republican candidates to Democrats on the ballot.

The county addressed the issue at a November election board meeting and found that the design of voting machine screens could make it possible for a person to accidentally select the wrong candidate. At that meeting, Commissioner Christian Leinbach said he is seeking answers to determine if the screens can be changed for the May 2023 primary.

There is no word on when the court will make a decision on the appeal.